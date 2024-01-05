Charges dismissed against cardiologist

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Charges have been dismissed against a cardiologist who had been accused of performing unnecessary procedures on Medicare and Medicaid patients at King’s Daughters Medical Center (KDMC).

That’s according to information from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Kentucky.

Dr. Richard Paulus, who’s in his mid-70s, was reported to the Medicare fraud hotline nearly 15 years ago.

A federal investigation led to a $40.9 million settlement with KDMC and a federal indictment against Paulus. It resulted in two trials.

Paulus was ultimately sentenced to 60 months behind bars and to pay $1.1 million in restitution to Medicare, Medicaid and other private insurers.

He was released after serving eight and a half months.

According to information from U.S. District Court, a lack of evidence against Paulus was key to dismissing the charges.

“Given the complexity and length of both trials, the Court’s exclusion of meaningful evidence of the defendant’s intent, and the significant resources required of the United States, the defense, and the judiciary, the United States will not seek to try the defendant a third time,” according to the court’s Motion to Dismiss.

For previous coverage >>>

Ashland cardiologist sentenced to 5 years in prison

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

