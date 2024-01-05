Eastman Supermarkets on First Look at Four

By Summer Jewell
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Technology is evolving everywhere - including at your local grocery store.

Tyler Eastman from Eastman Supermarkets stopped by First Look at Four to tell us about their new Digital Coupon Savings Center.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

