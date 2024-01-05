Family seeks answers in suspicious death case

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A mother is hoping for answers after the suspicious death of her daughter.

The body of the 42-year-old victim was found in the woods a few miles from her home a week after she went missing.

A cross is set up near the area where Melissa Wolford’s body was found.

“She was full of life,” Melissa’s mother, Anita Wolford, said. “She loved hunting, fishing, anything outdoors, she loved it.”

Anita lives next door to Melissa’s house in Phelps in Pike County and says on the night of Oct. 25, her daughter vanished.

She says a week later on Nov. 1, a hunter found Melissa’s truck burned up in the woods off a utility road a few miles from her home, finding her body near the truck.

Kentucky State Police are investigating and say foul play is suspected.

“There are people out here walking around living their life when they destroyed ours,” Anita said.

The mother says she has no idea why anyone would harm her daughter and that Melissa never mentioned feeling like she was in danger.

“There will always be that question why,” Anita said.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who comes forward with information that leads to an arrest.

“When the day comes we hear they’re put behind bars, it’s not going to bring her back, but she’s going to have justice,” Anita said.

Anita says her daughter’s husband was at work when she disappeared.

State Police say the cause of death is under investigation.

