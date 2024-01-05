Family seeks answers in suspicious death case

The family of Melissa Wolford is offering a reward for information after her body was found in a wooded area in November.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A mother is hoping for answers after the suspicious death of her daughter.

The body of the 42-year-old victim was found in the woods a few miles from her home a week after she went missing.

A cross is set up near the area where Melissa Wolford’s body was found.

“She was full of life,” Melissa’s mother, Anita Wolford, said. “She loved hunting, fishing, anything outdoors, she loved it.”

Anita lives next door to Melissa’s house in Phelps in Pike County and says on the night of Oct. 25, her daughter vanished.

She says a week later on Nov. 1, a hunter found Melissa’s truck burned up in the woods off a utility road a few miles from her home, finding her body near the truck.

Kentucky State Police are investigating and say foul play is suspected.

“There are people out here walking around living their life when they destroyed ours,” Anita said.

The mother says she has no idea why anyone would harm her daughter and that Melissa never mentioned feeling like she was in danger.

“There will always be that question why,” Anita said.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who comes forward with information that leads to an arrest.

“When the day comes we hear they’re put behind bars, it’s not going to bring her back, but she’s going to have justice,” Anita said.

Anita says her daughter’s husband was at work when she disappeared.

State Police say the cause of death is under investigation.

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ALERT DAY COMING | Tracking first winter storm of 2024
Woman dies in crash; name released
Generally speaking, Kentucky and West Virginia south of I-64 stays all rain. Along I-64 and...
Alert Day | Impactful weather on the way for Saturday
A person died Tuesday night after being struck by a train in the St. Albans area of Kanawha...
Person hit and killed by train; name released
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier said early indications show a winter storm will skirt our...
Winter storm to skirt the region this weekend

Latest News

Dry Friday, wet snow Saturday AM
First Warning Forecast
The family of Melissa Wolford is offering a reward for information after her body was found in...
Family seeking answers in suspicious death case
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier said a messy Saturday is shaping up for the Tri-State as a...
Tony says a messy Saturday is brewing
Residents say trains blocking access to their community in Scioto County, Ohio, are a very...
Trains block access to Scioto County community