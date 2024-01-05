Lincoln County Schools piloting new bus safety measures

By Adriana Doria
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The flashing red lights on a school bus stop sign can save a student’s life.

Lincoln County Schools are taking those lights to the next level, being the first in the state to pilot a new bus arm that extends off the stop sign.

Wayne Salmons became the first bus driver in to use the new arm in the state and for the county.

“Its really visible in the daytime, but in the evenings with our after-school programs and our mornings when it’s dark it is super bright,” Salmons said.

But it isn’t just a piece of metal swinging out to prevent people driving past it.

“We’re hauling lives. That grandchild that I let off this evening, that’s somebody’s baby, somebody’s world. And if she don’t make it home or he don’t make it home because somebody disobeys a stop sign that changes peoples lives,” Salmons said. “I may miss your package but that ain’t gonna change your life, but if I miss that package it will.”

For parents like Seth Neal, whose son rides on Salmons’ bus, it’s another layer of comfort.

“It puts a parent at ease knowing that, knowing that safety like that is going to be implemented and hopefully drivers of all ages learn to respect that,” Neal said.

The bus arm is making an impact in the present, but also the future.

“I’d love to see it statewide, to see it especially in the state of West Virginia where we are, but nationally it should be on every school bus,” Salmons said.

And Neal agrees.

“I’m glad to see that we’re taking the first step and being able to pilot something that’s going to save some kids,” Neal said.

