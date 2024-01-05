Marshall Health Network offers telehealth service

Marshall Health Network has launched Tele-NOW care to the community and surrounding areas.
By Alex Jackson
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There is now a service designed to keep you from long wait times in an emergency room or urgent care.

It’s all done virtually, by calling and making an appointment with provider, dialing 304-781-8353.

Marshall Health Network says this call line is designed to ease the burden on health care providers.

“Dial the number for the Tele-NOW care and you’ll talk to a receptionist and they’ll get everything set up for you and get you connected with a provider. It is there to help share the load of patient care from the ER and the Urgent Care. There are things that come into the emergency rooms and the urgent cares that don’t really need to be there, especially in the ER’s. They don’t really need to be seeing the cold and flu symptoms, and that can be seen at a lower acuity setting,” Dr. Gary Cremeans said.

Marshall Health Network says they have providers whose specific responsibility will be to answer these help lines, and that will cut down on wait times.

Marshall Health Networks tells WSAZ their providers are licensed in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia -- making the service available to everyone in our area.

The call center is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

