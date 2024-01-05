Marshall Women’s Basketball gets second win in Sun Belt play

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall’s high pressure defense took its toll on South Alabama as the Herd ran away from the Jaguars in the second half on the way to a 90-64 win Thursday night.

The Thundering Herd forced 33 turnovers and got 15 points and six steals from Breanna Campbell. Abby Beeman added 18 points and six assists to help Marshall to its second straight Sun Belt Conference win.

Marshall improves to 8-5 and 2-0 in Sun Belt play. The Herd entertains Arkansas State at 1 p.m. Saturday.

