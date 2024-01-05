Marshall Women’s Basketball gets second win in Sun Belt play

Marshall’s high pressure defense took its toll on South Alabama as the Herd ran away from the Jaguars in the second half on the way to a 90-64 win.
By Keith Morehouse
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall’s high pressure defense took its toll on South Alabama as the Herd ran away from the Jaguars in the second half on the way to a 90-64 win Thursday night.

The Thundering Herd forced 33 turnovers and got 15 points and six steals from Breanna Campbell. Abby Beeman added 18 points and six assists to help Marshall to its second straight Sun Belt Conference win.

Marshall improves to 8-5 and 2-0 in Sun Belt play. The Herd entertains Arkansas State at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generally speaking, Kentucky and West Virginia south of I-64 stays all rain. Along I-64 and...
Alert Day | Impactful weather on the way for Saturday
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
ALERT DAY COMING | Tracking first winter storm of 2024
Body found along utility road in Pike County identified
KSP | Body found in Drift community

Latest News

Marshall’s high pressure defense took its toll on South Alabama as the Herd ran away from the...
Marshall Women's Basketball gets second win in Sun Belt tournament
Marshall University Men’s Basketball team started off the 2024 calendar year on the right foot...
Herd wins at UL Monroe for 2nd Sun Belt win
Marshall University Men’s Basketball team started off the 2024 calendar year on the right foot...
Herd wins at UL Monroe for 2nd Sun Belt win
Marshall wins Sun Belt Conference opener Saturday afternoon.
Herd wins Sun Belt opener