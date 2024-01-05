Messy Saturday is brewing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Late Thursday afternoon, skies began to brighten. That clearing trend will pave the way to a starry night ahead with temperatures tanking thru the 20s and into the teens by dawn. The fresh polar air mass that has arrived will modestly warm into the 40s on Friday afternoon. Watch the western horizon to turn from blue to milky white by day’s end as ice crystal clouds arrive on the heels of a fast upper air jet stream

Those clouds will lower and thicken in time for a quick burst of snow, sleet and rain on Saturday morning. The key to travel weather on Saturday is timing (when will you hit the road) and placement (where will you be heading). Odds favor a grassy and rooftop coat of snow north of I-64 into Northern Kentucky, Southern Ohio and Central WV on Saturday morning. This would include Ohio Valley towns from Portsmouth to Huntington to Parkersburg. The zone from Charleston south on Route 119, Corridor G, into Pike Kentucky would also feature a messy mix with a quicker changeover perhaps precluding a coating of snow.

Meanwhile mountainous WV will enjoy a colder clime and hence a longer period of wet snow. So from Shoemaker Square in Beckley to the Greenbrier and from Summersville-Richwood to Buckhannon-Elkins a pretty wet snowfall should make for a winter wonderland. Snow is likely to accumulate a few to several inches in this zone.

One last cautionary note, this storm still has to travel another thousand miles over 36 hours before it arrives, so alterations in its effects/impacts on our region should be expected.

