Mothman bobblehead unveiled

By Makenna Leisifer
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The legend of Mothman has been featured in movies, it has its own festival, and even has a museum featuring the mythical creature.

Now... it has its own bobblehead.

To celebrate “National Bobblehead Day” on Sunday, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a bobblehead featuring an artistic look of the Mothman.

It features a bobbling head and bobbling wings.

The bobblehead has been included in a series of eight cryptids including Bigfoot, Chupacabra, Goatman, Jackalope, Jersey Devil, Loch Ness Monster, and Yeti.

You can buy the bobbleheads HERE.

They will ship in April, and cost $30 each, or the set of 8 for $225.

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generally speaking, Kentucky and West Virginia south of I-64 stays all rain. Along I-64 and...
Alert Day | Impactful weather on the way for Saturday
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier said a messy Saturday is shaping up for the Tri-State as a...
Messy Saturday brewing
ALERT DAY COMING | Tracking first winter storm of 2024
KSP | Body found in Drift community

Latest News

buff lo dip
Buff lo dip
staying on track
Staying on track with health and fitness
coach chris
Setting and acheiving New Year's fitness resolutions
buff lo dip
buff lo dip