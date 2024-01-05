Mothman bobblehead unveiled

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The legend of Mothman has been featured in movies, it has its own festival, and even has a museum featuring the mythical creature.

Now... it has its own bobblehead.

To celebrate “National Bobblehead Day” on Sunday, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a bobblehead featuring an artistic look of the Mothman.

It features a bobbling head and bobbling wings.

The bobblehead has been included in a series of eight cryptids including Bigfoot, Chupacabra, Goatman, Jackalope, Jersey Devil, Loch Ness Monster, and Yeti.

You can buy the bobbleheads HERE.

They will ship in April, and cost $30 each, or the set of 8 for $225.

