Ohio Gov. reflects on 2023, discusses goals for 2024

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is reflecting on 2023 and setting out his goals for 2024.

From education to gender-affirming care and legal marijuana usage, NewsChannel 3′s Joseph Payton sat down with DeWine at the governor’s mansion to discuss what he would like to accomplish in the next year.

Our conversation with Governor Mike DeWine began with the topic of education.

Last year, the state mandated “the science of reading” be implemented in Ohio schools as one-third of students in the state aren’t reading at their grade level.

“Rolling that out, we are still in the process of helping local schools get the curriculum that matches that and also having teachers who were taught a different way to teach reading,” said Gov. DeWine. “I think it’s a big thing that happened in 2023. Now we’ve got to make it work in 2024.”

Also, new in 2024, the legal usage and possession of marijuana. However, it still remains illegal to sell.

Until that day comes, the governor wants to prevent unregulated shops from popping up.

“I mean there is no quality control. You don’t know if it’s got pesticides in it. You don’t know if it’s got fentanyl in it,” said Gov. DeWine. You don’t know what the level of THC is. That’s what we want to fix.”

When it comes to addiction recovery and transitional housing, I asked the governor if he feels it would be appropriate for the state to set a standard of care. It’s a topic we have seen heavily debated in southern Ohio, especially in Portsmouth.

“Some of the complaints I get are there are too many of these places down there, so there basically is a magnet drawing people from out of county... it’s one thing to take care of your own people,” said Gov. DeWine. “But if you’re drawing a lot of other people in... it’s an issue that I’ve raised with the department. This is something we’re going to work on. Nothing to announce today, but it’s something we need to look at. What is the quality and standard of care? Is it property for the state to actually set that and if we do set it, how do we enforce it?”

The governor also addressed his veto of House Bill 68 last week that allows for gender-affirming care in the State of Ohio.

He says he will be signing an executive order this week that says no gender-affirming surgeries will be performed on children in Ohio.

