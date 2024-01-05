Ohio governor signs executive order banning gender transition surgery for minors

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday signed an executive order banning gender transition surgery for minors.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO (WSAZ) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday signed an executive order that bans gender transition surgeries for children under the age of 18 at any hospital or ambulatory surgical facility in Ohio.

This comes a week after he vetoed HB-68.

That bill would have banned doctors from providing gender-affirming care for minors.

During Friday’s news conference, DeWine talked about proposed rules that include:

- The requirement of a multi-disciplinary team to support an individual through care.

- A comprehensive care plan that includes sufficient and informed consent from patients and parents, if dealing with a child, of the risk associated with treatment.

- Comprehensive mental health counseling prior to consideration for treatment.

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generally speaking, Kentucky and West Virginia south of I-64 stays all rain. Along I-64 and...
Alert Day | Impactful weather on the way for Saturday
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier said a messy Saturday is shaping up for the Tri-State as a...
Messy Saturday brewing
ALERT DAY COMING | Tracking first winter storm of 2024
KSP | Body found in Drift community

Latest News

As winter moves deeper into freezing temperatures, Kevin Neace, who’s from Wayne County, is...
Energy bill assistance concerns exist for some W.Va. residents
WV Lottery Drawing
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 1-5-24
Wet snow (file picture)
Saturday quandary snow versus rain forecast
Lincoln County Schools piloting new bus safety measures
Lincoln County Schools piloting new bus safety measures