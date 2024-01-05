Ohio governor signs executive order banning gender transition surgery for minors

OHIO (WSAZ) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday signed an executive order that bans gender transition surgeries for children under the age of 18 at any hospital or ambulatory surgical facility in Ohio.

This comes a week after he vetoed HB-68.

That bill would have banned doctors from providing gender-affirming care for minors.

During Friday’s news conference, DeWine talked about proposed rules that include:

- The requirement of a multi-disciplinary team to support an individual through care.

- A comprehensive care plan that includes sufficient and informed consent from patients and parents, if dealing with a child, of the risk associated with treatment.

- Comprehensive mental health counseling prior to consideration for treatment.

