Saturday quandary snow versus rain forecast

Saturday tracks a winter storm that brushes the region
Wet snow (file picture)
Wet snow (file picture)(Phil Anderson)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Early Friday evening a winter storm armed with snow, sleet and rain was making its pass across the Mississippi River with its eyes on the Ohio, Big Sandy and Kanawha Valleys. While many wsaz.com viewers will wake up to falling wet snow in Northern Kentucky and Southern Ohio, areas east of Huntington on I-64 and along I-77 and I-79 will experience a brief period of wet snow that quickly changes to rain. This leaves Coalfield towns and the Kanawha Valley with little snow accumulation. The toughest call is the River Cities zone with a better chance of a covering of snow in Ironton and Ashland versus Huntington.

Of course, the forecast is fluid until we see the whites of the snowflakes eyes on Saturday morning. Here’s my latest state to state pinpoint forecast as of 4PM Friday.

