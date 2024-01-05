Saturday quandary snow versus rain

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Early Friday evening a winter storm armed with snow, sleet and rain was making its pass across the Mississippi River with its eyes on the Ohio, Big Sandy and Kanawha Valleys. While many wsaz.com viewers will wake up to falling wet snow in Northern Kentucky and Southern Ohio, areas east of Huntington on I-64 and along I-77 and I-79 will experience a brief period of wet snow that quickly changes to rain. This leaves Coalfield towns and the Kanawha Valley with little snow accumulation. The toughest call is the River Cities zone with a better chance of a covering of snow in Ironton and Ashland versus Huntington.

Of course, the forecast is fluid until we see the whites of the snowflakes eyes on Saturday morning. Here’s my latest “HORSESHOE” snow forecast that will make skiers. Buckeyes happy but Mountaineers sad.

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.