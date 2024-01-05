Stolen vintage service signs found in Kanawha County; four more signs missing

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tom Westbrook, owner of Westbrook’s Esso in Kingwood, in Preston County, said he felt like pieces of the past of automobile service were taken when six vintage signs were stolen from the station in June 2023.

“Honestly, I felt more a sense of a violation of history than I felt a personal violation,” he said. “I got 30 years of enjoyment out of them, but what’s gonna be compromised now is that future generations that have enjoyed this won’t be able to enjoy it, because the signs are gone.”

Fast forward months and hundreds of miles later, when the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said they were carrying out an unrelated search warrant when deputies noticed something out of place at the home.

“They did run across the signs ... They were suspicious of the signs and they started doing their own research, just to make sure that that wasn’t stolen property or where they had come from, because there was no reasonable explanation as to how these people had the signs,” KCSO Sgt. Joshua Lester said.

Law enforcement said those signs were two of the six signs stolen from Westwood’s Esso.

The other four signs, valued at more than $29,000, are still missing but deputies believe they are in Kanawha County.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who knows where the signs are or maybe even has the signs to come forward to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0556 or submit anonymous “tips” at www.kanawhasheriff.us.

“We don’t know if they are necessarily being stored somewhere that they’ve been hidden or if maybe the signs were sold to someone, and maybe someone has mistakenly bought stolen property that doesn’t realize, what they bought. They thought maybe they just got a good deal on something and in return, what they’ve actually got is someone else’s property,” Lester said. “It’s all gonna be part of the investigation. We want them to come forward and tell us, how did you get a hold of this merchandise? Tell us how you’ve got it, and we’re going to look into all that, you know. Obviously, we’re not going to, you know, hold anyone accountable for something that they mistakenly did.”

