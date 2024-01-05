Traffic lights out on U.S. 60

By Brenda Bryan
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:44 PM EST
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The traffic lights at U.S. 60 and the Cannonsburg Road intersection are out. This is at the Dairy Queen corner.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said electricity is off in the area.

Temporary stop signs have been placed to control traffic in all directions.

Power crews are fixing a broken pole to restore power.

Until then, drivers should treat the intersection as a four-way stop and because the intersection is a high-traffic corridor, drivers should be prepared for significant traffic delays or should seek alternate routes.

