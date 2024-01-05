Trains block access to Scioto County community

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The bars go down at Lambro Lane in the Franklin Furnace area of Scioto County, signaling a train is coming. Each time Jose Gonzalez hopes that train keeps moving.

Gonzalez said problems arise when trains stop and block anyone trying to get in or out.

“It is not 30 minutes at a time. We are talking two, three, four hours. There was an instance back in the summer, four hours, four hours of phone calls, four hours of calling the police, everyone we can think of to no avail,” Gonzalez said.

He said on Wednesday, a school bus could not get through to drop off students.

“Actually, the school bus came to drop the kids off, and they had to keep the kids on the bus and take them back to school because there was a train parked here,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez is not the only one; Ralph Glenn lives in the same community.

“I am seeing it blocked for two and a half hours, and that is a little too long. We have elderly people on this street,” Glenn said.

Both said they call the number on the crossing’s sign to report trains that are stopped for hours.

“I have called this number many, many times and you get a security person that is not around here and they tell you they will check into it, and that is about all we get out of that,” Glenn said.

Bassy Hagley owns Riverview Campground, situated past the tracks.

Hagley said she has to give the same number on the sign to anyone who comes to stay the night at Riverview Campground.

“We understand that they have to go and park. It is just where it takes so long, it is a couple hours, it is not five to ten minutes,” Hagley said. “I don’t feel it is fair for our neighbors, our business where it is just blocking the entrance.”

In case of an emergency, Gonzalez said a train blocking the tracks could mean life or death.

“The time that they did split the train when the call first went in, it was probably 30 to 40 minutes before someone came to open the train,” Gonzalez said.

A spokesperson from Norfolk Southern released a statement about the community’s concerns.

We make every effort to avoid inconveniencing communities with a stopped train. Trains may stop for a number of reasons, including congestion on the tracks or in yards, coordinating traffic with other railroads, federally-mandated crew rest time, power outages affecting train signal devices, or mechanical issues, but our goal is always to keep them moving safely. For centuries, railroads have helped build towns and cities across our country. Over time, railway and roadway infrastructure has overlapped, creating unique intersections and circumstances for communities near railroad tracks. In the fall, we announced a new Director Public Engagement role designed to focus on issues that affect our communities, like blocked crossings.

Gonzalez wonders who enforces Ohio state law that said railroad companies cannot block public roads for more than five minutes.

“When you call the local and state police, they say it is outside their jurisdiction, so if it is outside their jurisdiction and Norfolk Southern won’t do anything about it. Whose job is it, whose job is it to protect us?” Gonzalez asked.

