Alert Day | Brief wintry weather early this morning

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A messy mix of precipitation pushes across the region on Saturday morning. For most locations, it is basic rain as temperatures hover a couple degrees above freezing. However, the precipitation has the potential to fall as ice and/or snow across Ohio, eastern West Virginia, and any rural valleys/hollows where temperatures are still at or below the freezing mark. Either way, rain takes over by mid-morning for any locations seeing wintry weather initially. The rain then pushes out in the early afternoon hours, giving way to a dry finish to the day. However, that is far from the end of precipitation chances for the week ahead. A much weaker system brings scattered rain and snow showers on Sunday. A strong system ushers in widespread rain and wind on Tuesday, followed by light rain and snow on Wednesday. Finally, the cycle repeats with another system on Friday, favoring mainly rain.

Saturday morning starts with precipitation moving in from south to north. For most locations, it is plain rain with temperatures between 33 and 35 degrees. However, light snow is being reported across Ohio and parts of the West Virginia mountains. There is also the potential for light icing in sheltered valleys and hollows where temperatures are slow to rise from the 32-degree mark.

By the mid-morning hours (9 a.m. to 10 a.m.), any locations seeing wintry weather initially change over to plain rain as temperatures rise above freezing. The remainder of the region continues to see rain.

Rain exits by the early afternoon (1 p.m. to 2 p.m.), with cloudy and drier conditions the rest of the day. High temperatures rise to around 40 degrees.

Saturday evening stays dry initially, then scattered rain and snow showers push in towards midnight and continue during the overnight hours. Accumulation is not expected outside of the mountains as low temperatures only drop to the mid 30s.

Sunday remains cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. High temperatures top out near 40 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Tuesday is another “Alert Day” as a strong low pressure system brings widespread rain and wind to the region. Initial concerns with this system prompting the “Alert Day” include heavy rain leading to local high water and strong winds perhaps knocking down trees and leading to power outages.

Wednesday stays windy with rain changing to scattered rain and snow. High temperatures only rise to the 30s in colder air behind the initial system.

Thursday brings a break in the active weather as high temperatures rise to the upper 40s under a mostly sunny sky.

Another system brings more precipitation on Friday, mainly in the form of rain. Gusty winds are again a possibility.

