Deputies warn of phone scheme

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office is sending out a reminder on Saturday that the office does not request money in any form to address outstanding warrants or jury duty.

The warning comes after reports of a scheme where a person claims to be a member of the sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, the following numbers have been used frequently:

606-394-2720 with voicemail setup of a male claiming to be a sergeant with Boyd County Sheriff’s Office warrant division

606-366-1632

Deputies say when a warrant exists, a person must appear before a judge within a court of jurisdiction where that warrant was issued.

Deputies encourage anyone to contact the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office at 606-739-5135 if they are suspicious of a potential scheme.

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.