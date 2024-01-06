Deputies warn of phone scheme

Phone Scheme reported
Phone Scheme reported(wvlt)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office is sending out a reminder on Saturday that the office does not request money in any form to address outstanding warrants or jury duty.

The warning comes after reports of a scheme where a person claims to be a member of the sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, the following numbers have been used frequently:

  • 606-394-2720 with voicemail setup of a male claiming to be a sergeant with Boyd County Sheriff’s Office warrant division
  • 606-366-1632

Deputies say when a warrant exists, a person must appear before a judge within a court of jurisdiction where that warrant was issued.

Deputies encourage anyone to contact the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office at 606-739-5135 if they are suspicious of a potential scheme.

