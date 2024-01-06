Energy bill assistance concerns exist for some W.Va. residents

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As winter moves deeper into freezing temperatures, Kevin Neace, who’s from Wayne County, is concerned about the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP).

“It is going to get colder, probably,” Neace said.

In years past, he said he applied and received help with high electricity bills through LIEAP.

“Now usually it is around the last of November to the middle of December, usually, when the LIEAP program starts, and after the funding and all that stuff is out, then they start the LIEAP emergency program,” Neace said.

He said he planned to use the funding to stay warm. When he tried to apply, he said the application process had not opened yet.

“I was hoping it was going to come in before the first of the year. That way I can get my electric bill kind of caught up. Then I kind of had my furnace motor go out. Then I had to take cash out of my own pocket to buy fuel just to keep warm,” Neace said.

WSAZ reached out to the Department of Human Services, which was formerly part of the Department of Health and Human Resources.

A spokesperson responded to WSAZ’s questions about the program and the reason for the delay.

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), formerly part of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), will begin mailing applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) on January 8, 2024, to those who received LIEAP this past season. Individuals can return the application by U.S. Mail to their local DoHS office or complete it online at www.wvpath.wv.gov. Applications must be returned by January 26, 2024. For new applicants, Open Intake for the LIEAP program will occur after the initial round of applications is processed. Those dates will be announced soon

WSAZ responded with more questions about the delay and the timeline for payments.

In the meantime, Neace said he is waiting.

“At least I can get out and buy stuff, but when you come down to the person that ain’t got no money, that is just drawing food stamps, they can’t get no cash to go buy fuel,” he said.

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.