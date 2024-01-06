Herd beats Red Wolves

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall women’s basketball team remains unbeaten in Sun Belt play as they won at the Henderson Center Saturday afternoon. The Herd beat Arkansas State 68-51 and ten players scored in the victory. They were led in scoring by Aislynn Hayes and Abby Beeman who had 15 and 13 points.

It was also career win number 200 for head coach Kim Caldwell. Here are the highlights from the game.

