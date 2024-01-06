Herd beats Red Wolves

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall women’s basketball team remains unbeaten in Sun Belt play as they won at the Henderson Center Saturday afternoon. The Herd beat Arkansas State 68-51 and ten players scored in the victory. They were led in scoring by Aislynn Hayes and Abby Beeman who had 15 and 13 points.

It was also career win number 200 for head coach Kim Caldwell. Here are the highlights from the game.

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Oliver arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "The Mortal Instruments:...
US actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say
1 KILLED IN HOUSE FIRE
1 dead in house fire
Tony has the latest about a powerful winter storm set to brush our region Saturday.
Saturday quandary snow versus rain forecast
Drivers in Kentucky no longer have to give up their license plates when selling or...
Changes coming to vehicle licensing in Kentucky
The family of Melissa Wolford is offering a reward for information after her body was found in...
Family seeks answers in suspicious death case

Latest News

MU women win
Big 12
Cougars crush WVU
Cats edge Gators
Fairland, Wheelersburg and Minford all won on Friday night.
Rivalry night in Ohio HS hoops