One person killed in head-on crash

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died following a head-on crash that happened in Mingo County.

West Virginia State Police said an investigation of a crash that happened around seven miles north of Williamson, showed that two cars collided head-on in the northbound lanes of U.S. 119.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the driver of the other vehicle was flown to a nearby hospital.

There were no others involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

