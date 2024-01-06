One person killed in head-on crash
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died following a head-on crash that happened in Mingo County.
West Virginia State Police said an investigation of a crash that happened around seven miles north of Williamson, showed that two cars collided head-on in the northbound lanes of U.S. 119.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials said the driver of the other vehicle was flown to a nearby hospital.
There were no others involved.
The investigation is ongoing.
