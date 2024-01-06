Road crews prepare for wintry weather

Highway crews are getting ready to keep drivers safe in anticipation of Saturday morning's weather.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Highway crews are getting ready to keep drivers safe in anticipation of Saturday morning’s weather.

Allen Blair, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 9 spokesperson, says plows have been attached to their trucks, and crews will be coming in around 5 a.m. to work on salting and clearing the roads.

“The timing of this storm is pretty good in the fact that we won’t have a lot of that morning commute traffic or the school traffic that could potentially be impacted by snowy conditions or slick roads,” Blair said. “At the same time, we’re ready to go, no matter what day of the week or no matter what time.”

Blair says even if there’s not a large amount of snow, there’s still potential for the roads to become slick and hazardous.

“Whether we get 6 inches of snow or just a trace, the conditions are still the same for slick roads,” he said, “so people need to be aware of that. Even if it doesn’t look like a lot of snow and you think it might be safe, it’s still possible those bridges could be slick, those curves could be slick, so just take it slow and treat it like the highways are covered in snow, and you’ll be much better off and safer.”

Blair said crews wouldn’t be pre-treating the roads Friday night because the forecast looks like it could be raining before it snows, which would negate the pre-treatment.

He says extra crews are on standby if they’re needed.

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generally speaking, Kentucky and West Virginia south of I-64 stays all rain. Along I-64 and...
Alert Day | Impactful weather on the way for Saturday
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Christian Oliver arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "The Mortal Instruments:...
US actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier said a messy Saturday is shaping up for the Tri-State as a...
Messy Saturday brewing
ALERT DAY COMING | Tracking first winter storm of 2024

Latest News

1 KILLED IN HOUSE FIRE
1 dead in house fire
As winter moves deeper into freezing temperatures, Kevin Neace, who’s from Wayne County, is...
Energy bill assistance concerns exist for some W.Va. residents
WV Lottery Drawing
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 1-5-24
Tony has the latest about a powerful winter storm set to brush our region Saturday.
Saturday quandary snow versus rain forecast