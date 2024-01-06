Road crews prepare for wintry weather

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Highway crews are getting ready to keep drivers safe in anticipation of Saturday morning’s weather.

Allen Blair, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 9 spokesperson, says plows have been attached to their trucks, and crews will be coming in around 5 a.m. to work on salting and clearing the roads.

“The timing of this storm is pretty good in the fact that we won’t have a lot of that morning commute traffic or the school traffic that could potentially be impacted by snowy conditions or slick roads,” Blair said. “At the same time, we’re ready to go, no matter what day of the week or no matter what time.”

Blair says even if there’s not a large amount of snow, there’s still potential for the roads to become slick and hazardous.

“Whether we get 6 inches of snow or just a trace, the conditions are still the same for slick roads,” he said, “so people need to be aware of that. Even if it doesn’t look like a lot of snow and you think it might be safe, it’s still possible those bridges could be slick, those curves could be slick, so just take it slow and treat it like the highways are covered in snow, and you’ll be much better off and safer.”

Blair said crews wouldn’t be pre-treating the roads Friday night because the forecast looks like it could be raining before it snows, which would negate the pre-treatment.

He says extra crews are on standby if they’re needed.

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.