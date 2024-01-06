Scattered rain, snow showers to close out weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Most locations saw plain rain Saturday morning as temperatures held just above the freezing mark. Those areas that did see a brief bit of wintry weather eventually changed over to rain, and now the heaviest precipitation has exited as the system has quickly pulled out of the region. Left in its wake is lingering mist/drizzle, which will continue through Saturday evening. Scattered rain and snow showers finish out the weekend on Sunday, but no accumulation is expected. The next day to watch is Tuesday when a strong low pressure system brings the potential for heavy rain and strong winds across the viewing area. This one lacks snow initially but finishes the same as scattered rain and snow showers are likely on Wednesday. Then, it is no rest for the weary as yet another system targets the region in the Friday-Saturday time frame, this one with the potential for both rain and snow.

Saturday evening sees patchy drizzle/mist initially, then scattered rain and snow showers push in towards midnight and continue during the overnight hours. Accumulation is not expected outside of the mountains as low temperatures only drop to the mid 30s.

Sunday remains cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. High temperatures only top out in the upper 30s.

Monday will be partly cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Tuesday is another “Alert Day” as a strong low pressure system brings widespread rain and wind to the region. Initial concerns with this system prompting the “Alert Day” include heavy rain leading to local high water and strong winds perhaps knocking down trees and leading to power outages. Right now, most locations look to receive around an inch of rain. Wind gusts will be between 30 and 40 mph at their peak.

Wednesday stays windy with rain changing to scattered rain and snow. High temperatures only rise to the 30s in colder air behind the initial system.

Thursday brings a break in the active weather as high temperatures rise to the upper 40s under a mostly sunny sky.

Another system brings more precipitation on Friday and Saturday, with both rain and snow in the cards. Gusty winds are again a possibility.

