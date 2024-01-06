WSAZ Investigation spurs call for hydrant money, regulation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - State regulators have issued a report calling for more money and regulation to ensure the reliability of fire hydrants across West Virginia.

The report comes months after the state Public Service Commission first demanded information about hydrant maintenance from every utility in West Virginia.

That order for records was prompted by weeks of investigation by WSAZ NewsChannel 3, and less than 24 hours after the station reported on a senator’s call for testimony.

The WSAZ investigation -- False Security -- stemmed from two fires with the same story. Firefighters didn’t have enough water May 5 to fight a house fire in Charleston, 15 months after crews encountered the same issue in failed efforts to save a Pizza Hut in Danville.

WSAZ’s questions spurred action from the governor, lawmakers and the PSC.

The report finds significant issues with the way fire hydrants are being inspected and flow tested.

Specifically, finding one-third of of the state’s hydrants receive no annual inspection, two-thirds of utilities do not regularly flow test hydrants and only about 40 percent of utilities have a written maintenance and inspection program.

With those findings, PSC staff are now recommending all water utilities be required to conduct annual hydrant inspections, annual flow testing and marking hydrants so first responders know how much water each hydrant will produce.

PSC staff also called for requiring utilities to certify those inspections and flow tests, including a report how many hydrants they check each year.

Another part of the report focuses on aging hydrants.

PSC staff found more than 5,000 in need of quick replacement.

Their answer to that problem?

Asking lawmakers to approve a hydrant replacement grant program, which would provide $70 million throughout10 years. That money is intended to help non-profit water utilities to replace, inspect and test hydrants.

State Del. Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, chairs the state House Infrastructure Committee.

WSAZ NewsChannel 3′s Curtis Johnson asked him Friday for his thoughts on the recommendations.

“Seventy million dollars over 10 years -- do you support that proposal, and what are the chances that it gets passed by lawmakers?” Johnson asked.

“We’re going to want to see some further data and some further testimony from the Public Service Commission surrounding all the use of that and how this looks in practice, but I think overall I’m very supportive of it because, again, West Virginians need to know that when they see a fire hydrant, that it’s going to be there in their time of need,” Linville replied.

That $70 million grant program only helps non-profit utilities, but the state’s largest water provider is for-profit, West Virginia American Water. It owns more than 10,000 hydrants -- the most in the state.

So Johnson asked Linville how can the state ensure upgrades for those areas without the cost being passed onto consumers. The delegate said the state must ensure those companies meet the obligations promised in the fees they charge.

“I don’t believe that this effort would, could or should put forward any new cost onto customers,” he said. “It simply should be something where we’re making sure that the dollars are being invested as we were told they would be.”

PSC says it will send this week’s report to Governor Justice and lawmakers.

Interested parties have 10 days to respond to the report’s findings and recommendations. The Commission then will enter its decision at a later date.

