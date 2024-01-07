Dry start to work week before two storm systems impact the region

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Scattered rain and snow showers dotting the region on Sunday made for a rather dull day. Snow accumulations were confined to the higher elevations, though parts of Nicholas County did pick up a coating to an inch. Monday brings a dry break in the damp weather before a strong storm system rolls through on Tuesday with the opportunity for heavy rain and strong winds. Gusty winds continue on Wednesday as rain and snow showers scatter around the region again. Then, the cycle looks to repeat for the end of the week. Thursday provides a break before another strong storm system pivots through in the Friday-Saturday time frame. Right now, this looks to be a carbon copy of the first system, with rain and wind the primary concerns.

Scattered rain and snow showers continue Sunday evening through midnight, then taper. Overnight stays mostly cloudy and turns colder as low temperatures drop to the upper 20s. While most roadways should be fine, a few slick spots may develop on those which do not fully dry out.

After morning clouds, Monday sees a mostly sunny sky for the afternoon as high temperatures climb to the mid 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday are “Alert Days” as a powerful low pressure system moves close by. Starting Monday night, widespread rain pushes into the region. This continues through much of the day on Tuesday before tapering later in the evening. Most locations receive around an inch of rain, but pockets of heavy rain could lead to local high water. In addition, occasional strong winds will gust 40 to 50 mph, leading to scattered power outages. The strongest winds will be focused along and east of I-79 and down the West Virginia Turnpike. The Kanawha Valley is included.

Even as the heavy rain exits Tuesday night, occasional wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph can be expected all the way through Wednesday evening. On Wednesday, there will be scattered rain and snow showers with high temperatures in the upper 30s.

Thursday brings a break in the active weather as high temperatures rise to the upper 40s under a mostly sunny sky.

Another system brings more precipitation on Friday and Saturday. The way things play out looks very similar to what happens Tuesday and Wednesday. Heavy rain moves in on Friday with occasional strong winds. Gusty winds continue on Saturday with colder air ushering in scattered rain and snow showers. Be prepared for the potential for additional high water and power hits, and keep checking with the WSAZ First Warning Weather Team for the very latest.

