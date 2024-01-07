Man charged with aggravated robbery

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) -A Cincinnati man has been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery after firing a gun near a school and leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Lorenzo Peake Sr.,40, of Cincinnati, Ohio, is charged with aggravated robbery, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, attempted burglary, assault of a police officer, and several misdemeanors.

On Friday, a homeowner called 911 after they confronted two males attempting to break into their home, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department.

About an hour later on Friday, gunshots rang out in the 900 block of Vern Riffee Drive near the Scioto County Career Technical Center.

A caller reported to 911 that he was sitting in his truck when a male brandishing a firearm told him to get out of the vehicle.

Deputies said after the victim refused to get out of the vehicle, Peake Sr. shot at the truck and hit the passenger window, almost striking the victim in the face with the bullet.

Peake Sr. then stole the truck and headed towards the Career and Technical Center, according to investigators.

A Scioto County Sheriff’s School resource deputy heard the gunshot and attempted to stop the stolen truck.

Peake Sr. led deputies on a pursuit through Portsmouth and Adams County.

After an hour of pursuit, where Peake Sr. reached speeds of 140 mph, law enforcement stopped the vehicle using Stop Sticks just outside of Manchester, according to deputies.

Peake Sr. told deputies that he threw items from the truck at deputies en route in an attempt to cause them to wreck so he could get away, according to a news release from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department.

Peake Sr. attempted to bite a deputy’s hand twice while being removed from the truck after not complying with orders and attempted to grab for the firearm he had in the truck, deputies said.

Peake Sr. is in jail without bond and will appear in court on Monday, January 8th.

