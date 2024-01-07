Marshall takes two road games this week

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 6, 2024
SAN MARCOS, Tx. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s basketball team has started Sun Belt play 3-0 as they won at Texas State Saturday evening. The final score was 79-75 as four players scored in double figures with Obinna Anochili-Killen leading the way with 21 points. Nate Martin, in his return to his former school, had another double double while Kevon Voyles and Kamdyn Curfman scoring 16 and 13 points respectively.

“I didn’t think we came out very sharp,” Herd men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni said after the win. “Our switches on defense weren’t real good. We gave them a 12-point lead until we started to get a little bit better. It was a good win on the road. Anytime you win on the road against a team that played as hard they played against us, it’s a good win.”

The Herd is 8-8 overall and have won three straight games. Marshall continues conference play with two home games next week against Georgia Southern and South Alabama.

