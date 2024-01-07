Neptune and Uranus show true colors in new images

The true colors of Neptune and Uranus may be more similar than previously thought. (Credit: University of Oxford, NASA/JPL-CalTech via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The true colors of Uranus and Neptune may be more similar than previously thought.

A team at the University of Oxford used two different telescopes including the Hubble to capture new data. They then applied that data to the original Voyager 2 images.

The corrected images show that Neptune and Uranus have a similar greenish-blue hue.

Over 30 years ago, NASA’s Voyager 2 mission flew by Uranus and Neptune, capturing the first close-up images.

At the time, Uranus appeared to be a pale cyan color while Neptune was depicted as a striking deep blue.

Neptune’s images were stretched and enhanced and made “too” artificially blue.

Planetary scientists were aware of this artificial enhancement at the time, but over time, the distinction was forgotten.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
One person killed in head-on crash
FWFD responded to a house on McCormick Avenue late Saturday afternoon
One adult, four children die in house fire
1 KILLED IN HOUSE FIRE
1 dead in house fire
Phone Scheme reported
Deputies warn of phone scheme
Saturday morning radar, Jan. 6
Alert Day expires | Precipitation has ended across the region

Latest News

Officials said they were hanging over a 200-foot drop-off to make the rescue.
Firefighters rescue 71-year-old woman, her dog after her car falls off cliff
The true colors of Neptune and Uranus may be more similar than previously thought.
Neptune and Uranus show true colors in new images
Marshall nominated Moss for College Football HOF
Randy Moss makes another Hall of Fame
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash