Randy Moss makes another Hall of Fame

Marshall nominated Moss for College Football HOF
Marshall nominated Moss for College Football HOF(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Randy Moss can add another honor to his post-playing days as he was named to the College Football Hall of Fame Sunday morning. The former Marshall star was told of the honor during his weekly appearance on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown.”

During his two years at Marshall, Moss caught 54 touchdowns and 3,529 yards then went to the NFL and was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

“We couldn’t be more excited for Randy and his family on his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame,” Huff said. “The Hall of Fame is a sacred group of elite college football players and Randy’s career as a Marshall University football player was as elite as they come. He was a generational talent that changed the game. Congratulations Randy! We are proud to call you a Son of Marshall!”

Moss will be the eighth inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame joining former Herd stars Michael Payton, Troy Brown, Jim Donnan, Mike Barber, Jackie Hunt, Frank Loria and Harry “Cy” Young as Herd representatives.

The induction ceremony will be in December at Las Vegas.

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
One person killed in head-on crash
FWFD responded to a house on McCormick Avenue late Saturday afternoon
One adult, four children die in house fire
1 KILLED IN HOUSE FIRE
1 dead in house fire
Phone Scheme reported
Deputies warn of phone scheme
Saturday morning radar, Jan. 6
Alert Day expires | Precipitation has ended across the region

Latest News

Christopher Peake Sr. is in jail without bond and will appear in court on Monday, January 8th.
Man charged with aggravated robbery
WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - Jan 6
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - Jan 6
WV Lottery Drawing
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 1-6-24
MU women win