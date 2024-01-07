Randy Moss makes another Hall of Fame
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Randy Moss can add another honor to his post-playing days as he was named to the College Football Hall of Fame Sunday morning. The former Marshall star was told of the honor during his weekly appearance on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown.”
During his two years at Marshall, Moss caught 54 touchdowns and 3,529 yards then went to the NFL and was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.
“We couldn’t be more excited for Randy and his family on his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame,” Huff said. “The Hall of Fame is a sacred group of elite college football players and Randy’s career as a Marshall University football player was as elite as they come. He was a generational talent that changed the game. Congratulations Randy! We are proud to call you a Son of Marshall!”
Moss will be the eighth inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame joining former Herd stars Michael Payton, Troy Brown, Jim Donnan, Mike Barber, Jackie Hunt, Frank Loria and Harry “Cy” Young as Herd representatives.
The induction ceremony will be in December at Las Vegas.
