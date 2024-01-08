3-month-old in serious condition; man arrested on child abuse charges

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A 3-month-old baby is fighting for her life and a man is behind bars on child abuse charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Jackson County Sheriff said on Monday, “according to medical staff, death is imminent’ for baby Everly.

Officials say the baby is suffering from several skeletal and cranial fractures, a brain bleed, and bilateral retinal hemorrhaging.

John Michael Tames, 24, of Ripley, has been arrested in connection with the 3-month-old’s injuries.

Tames is in the South-Central Regional Jail on charges of child abuse resulting in injury.

Tames bond was set at $250,000.

The 3-month-old is currently receiving care at a hospital in Morgantown.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.