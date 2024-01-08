ALERT DAYS | What can we expect?

(WSAZ) - The WSAZ weather team is calling for Alert Days for Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

They say windy and rainy conditions are expected throughout the entire day on Tuesday.

Rain isn’t expected to be a huge issue, the meteorology team says.

Wind is the main issue with this system, but not for the entire area.

In Fayette and Nicholas counties, winds could gust up to 60 mph during the day on Tuesday. Along and east of Corridor G, winds could gust to 50 mph.

Outside of this, gusts to 40 mph will be a possibility for much of the lowlands.

Wind advisories are in place for the following counties in West Virginia: Clay, Braxton, Kanawha, Boone, Logan, and Mingo.

Wind advisories are in place for the following counties in Kentucky: Rowan, Elliott, Morgan, Johnson, Martin, Magoffin, Floyd, and Pike Counties.

High wind warnings are also in place for Fayette and Nicholas Counties in West Virginia.

The WSAZ weather team predicts conditions to be clear by Wednesday afternoon.

