Fire Department receives new gear

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A volunteer fire department in Mingo County, West Virginia, received new equipment on Sunday.

Chief Robert Hunt, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, said some of the department’s equipment dated back to the 70s.

Funding and a mix of financial hardships create challenges for volunteer departments to obtain new gear as it’s very expensive.

Lt. Jordon Mounts of the Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department said

“Fire gear is very customized stuff. It’s a custom fit for the body, for every individual that wears it. It’s very specific to the department about the materials that go into it,” Mounts said.

He said financial hardships for rural departments make it challenging to obtain gear as it’s expensive.

Chief Hunt said that radios are expensive as well, and rural departments like themselves could not afford new ones.

The department purchased digital and analog radios and provided them with a backup in case one failed. The department said the new radios can reach any 911 center in West Virginia if needed.

There wasn’t enough gear to go around at times, so Nicole Hunt, a volunteer, responded to calls using others. She said her previous gear was either too big or too small.

“It worked. The jacket was a little bit bigger, and the pants were tighter, so I had to make it work, but as I went to more calls in, it formed to me. So, I learned to work with the gear,” Nicole Hunt said.

Hunt expressed her excitement for the new gear as it fit perfectly on Sunday.

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.