LEO Health & Wellness on First Look at Four
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Most people don’t think about their hormones very often, but they can affect nearly every part of our lives.
Dr. Jodelle Yount from LEO Health & Wellness stopped by First Look at Four to talk about a treatment that could help.
This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.