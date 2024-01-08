Man arrested on rape charges

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) -A man is in jail after he allegedly sexually assaulted two young children under the age of 10.

Jonathan Gold,31, of Wheelersburg, is charged with ten counts of rape of a child under the age of 10 and pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Scioto County Sheriff’s Deputies say they received a call from a woman stating her daughter and another child were sexually assaulted.

Deputies executed a search warrant at Gold’s home for evidence.

Gold is in jail being held on a $1,020,000 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Gold’s case is expected to be presented to the Grand Jury at a later date, according to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman.

Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.