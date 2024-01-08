Man dies in house fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died during a house fire on Jan. 5, in Clendenin, West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office.

Officials say the 61-year-old’s body was discovered by firefighters near a doorway of the home along Rabbit Creek Lane.

The fire was reported to Kanawha County 911 around 8:50 p.m. on Jan. 5.

Once the victim was removed from the home, first responders discovered he had passed away.

The victim’s body was taken to the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and positive identification.

Smoke alarms were found inside the home, but crews did not know if they were operational.

Investigators are working to determine the cause.

Further information has not been released.

