Tuesday, Wednesday Alert Days for wind and rain

(WSAZ) - This next storm will be even stronger than the one that affected us this past weekend, but will also be angling farther north, thus a primarily rain experience. It will still be worthy of an Alert Day, given the around 1″ of soggy rain expected, but also the potential for gusty winds.

This is much more of a fear in the higher elevations, where winds can reach or even exceed 50mph at times on Tuesday. It is hoped that the lowland valleys will be sheltered from these winds as they scream overhead, but with the falling rain it’s always something of which to stay wary. This large system will pass on to its cold side on Wednesday, keeping at least a breezy bluster for the day along with a mix of rain and snow and temperatures staying in the 30s. That’s also worthy of an Alert Day because the weather will play with your plans.

By Thursday, we’ll get another break in the action, though call it another ‘intermission’ of sorts. Temperatures will bump back up into the upper 40s with passing sunshine, but the next system moves in on Friday. This one is expected to be another large country-sized storm, with us again on the rainy side at least to start. After a soggy Friday, the colder air wraps in on Saturday, with a good shot at transitioning us to snow before it finishes during one of our colder days thus far on Sunday.

