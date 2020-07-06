Ashland Community and Technical College

1400 College Drive, Ashland, KY 41101

Whether you’re starting college for the first time or thinking about a career change, Ashland Community and Technical College has you covered. ACTC offers associate degrees, diplomas and certificates in fields ranging from welding to surgical technology—and we’re here to help you reach your goals.

How much does it cost to attend ACTC?

Information about ACTC’s tuition and costs can be found here: https://ashland.kctcs.edu/affording-college/tuition-costs/index.aspx

How to I apply to become an ACTC student?

Complete an online admission application for ACTC and then someone will be in contact with you soon about your next steps. https://ashland.kctcs.edu/admissions/start-your-application/index.aspx

Where can I find additional information about ACTC?

Visit this page on our website and select the type of student you are for a list of information. https://ashland.kctcs.edu/admissions/information-for/index.aspx

Where can I find out more detials about the July 2020 Mini Open House Registration Days?

A list of the dates, times, programs, and services offered each day can be found here: https://ashland.kctcs.edu/news/2020/070220_mini_open_houses.aspx

Additional Locations

ACTC College Drive Campus - 1400 College Drive Ashland, KY 41101

ACTC Technology Drive Campus - 902 Technology Drive Grayson, KY 41143

ACTC Roberts Drive Campus - 4700 Roberts Drive Ashland, KY 41102