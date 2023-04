CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Popular cookie chain Crumbl Cookies is opening a new location at 2824 Mountaineer Blvd. in Charleston.

The chain posted online their grand opening is set for April 29 from 8:00 am until midnight.

Take-out, curbside, and delivery will be available starting May 3.

