OVP HEALTH (OVP HEALTH LOGO FOR SALES USE ONLY)

OVP HEALTH is a multi-faceted, family/physician-owned company that provides an extensive range of emergency department and hospitalist services for hospitals; operates primary care and after-hours facilities; and offers accredited, inpatient and outpatient medication-assisted treatment and counseling services for people suffering from opioid addiction in a growing number of communities across West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia and South Carolina.

https://ovphealth.com/about/about-ovp-health/