Right at Home

Address: 1599 2nd Avenue, Charleston, WV 25387

Additional Locations in Huntington, Beckley, and Princeton.

We are a homecare agency that services Cabell and Wayne counties out of our Huntington office, and Kanawha and Putnam counties out of our Charleston office. The services we provide are personal care and companion care services. The Personal Care services are anything that require our caregiver to touch the client which include but not limited to: bathing, dressing, feeding, ambulation assistance and incontinence care. The Companion care services are services that make it easier to remain safe in your home. Examples would be: light housework, medication reminders, meal prep, laundry and transportation to name a few.