West Virginia Channels

Published: Jan. 4, 2016 at 5:07 PM EST
Find the cable channel for the WSAZ 10 O’clock News on the Tri-State’s CW for these West Virginia (Ohio, Kentucky) Counties. If you subscribe to Dish or Direct Satellite you can watch The Tri-State’s CW on channel 30.
If your county, zip code or cable system is not listed or it has a NA (Not Available) listed, then you should try receiving the Tri-State’s CW over the air (OTA) on channel 30.1 using an outside antenna pointed toward Milton WV, the location of the transmitter tower.
|STATE
|COUNTY
|ZIP
|Cable System
|WQCW Channel
|WV
|BOONE
|25049
|Suddenlink - Charleston
|6
|WV
|BOONE
|25081
|Zito Media, Thompson
|NA
|WV
|BOONE
|25093
|Suddenlink - Narrows
|NA
|Colane Cable - Van
|6
|WV
|BOONE
|25130
|Zito Media, Thompson
|NA
|Suddenlink - Charleston
|6
|WV
|BOONE
|25205
|Over the air
|30.1
|WV
|BOONE
|25206
|Colane Cable - Van
|6
|WV
|BOONE
|25508
|Suddenlink - Kermit
|6
|Armstrong - Hamlin
|6
|Colane Cable - Chapmanville
|NA
|WV
|BRAXTON
|26335
|Shentel Cable - Glennvile
|NA
|WV
|BRAXTON
|26601
|Vital Communications - Birch River
|NA
|Shenandoah Cable - Gassaway
|6
|WV
|BRAXTON
|26619
|Over the air
|30.1
|WV
|BRAXTON
|26621
|Over the air
|30.1
|WV
|BRAXTON
|26623
|Vital Communications - Frametown
|NA
|WV
|BRAXTON
|26624
|Vital Communications - Frametown
|NA
|Shenandoah Cable - Gassaway
|6
|WV
|CABELL
|25504
|Armstrong - Hamlin
|6
|Comcast - Huntington/Red House
|9
|Comcast - Milton
|6
|WV
|CABELL
|25506
|Armstrong - Hamlin
|6
|WV
|CABELL
|25510
|Armstrong - Hamlin
|6
|Suddenlink - Milton
|6
|WV
|CABELL
|25520
|Vital Communications - Apple Grove
|NA
|WV
|CABELL
|25537
|Comcast - Huntington/Red House
|9
|Vital Communications - Apple Grove
|NA
|WV
|CABELL
|25541
|Suddenlink - Milton
|6
|WV
|CABELL
|25545
|Comcast - Huntington/Red House
|9
|Suddenlink - Milton
|6
|WV
|CABELL
|25701
|Armstrong - South Point - Chesapeake
|6
|Armstrong - Greenup
|6
|Inter Mountian Cable - Martin
|9
|Comcast - Huntington/Red House
|9
|Suddenlink - Milton
|6
|WV
|CABELL
|25702
|Comcast - Huntington/Red House
|9
|Suddenlink - Milton
|6
|WV
|CABELL
|25703
|Comcast - Huntington/Red House
|9
|Suddenlink - Milton
|6
|WV
|CABELL
|25704
|Armstrong - South Point - Chesapeake
|6
|Lycom Communications - Louisa
|7
|Inter Mountian Cable - Martin
|9
|Comcast - Huntington/Red House
|9
|Suddenlink - Milton
|6
|WV
|CABELL
|25705
|Armstrong - South Point - Chesapeake
|6
|Comcast - Huntington/Red House
|9
|Suddenlink - Milton
|6
|WV
|CALHOUN
|25235
|Over the air
|30.1
|WV
|CALHOUN
|26136
|Over the air
|30.1
|WV
|CALHOUN
|26147
|Shentel Cable - Grantsville
|6
|WV
|CLAY
|25019
|Suddenlink - Charleston
|6
|WV
|CLAY
|25043
|Suddenlink - Charleston
|6
|WV
|CLAY
|25285
|Over the air
|30.1
|WV
|JACKSON
|25239
|CAS - Cottageville
|99
|WV
|JACKSON
|25241
|CAS - Cottageville
|99
|WV
|JACKSON
|25245
|Over the air
|30.1
|WV
|JACKSON
|25248
|Suddenlink - Sissonville
|6
|CAS - Cottageville
|99
|WV
|JACKSON
|25252
|Over the air
|30.1
|WV
|JACKSON
|25271
|Suddenlink - Pt. Pleasant
|5
|Vital Communications - Sandyville
|NA
|CAS - Cottageville
|99
|WV
|JACKSON
|25275
|Vital Communications - Sandyville
|NA
|WV
|JACKSON
|26164
|Suddenlink - Pt. Pleasant
|5
|Vital Communications - Sandyville
|NA
|CAS - Cottageville
|99
|WV
|KANAWHA
|25015
|Suddenlink - Charleston
|6
|WV
|KANAWHA
|25045
|Atlantic Broadband - Uniontown
|NA
|Suddenlink - Charleston
|6
|Vital Communications - Quick
|NA
|WV
|KANAWHA
|25064
|Suddenlink - Charleston
|6
|Suddenlink - Sissonville
|6
|WV
|KANAWHA
|25071
|Suddenlink - Charleston
|6
|Vital Communications - Elkview
|NA
|WV
|KANAWHA
|25075
|Suddenlink - Charleston
|6
|WV
|KANAWHA
|25107
|Suddenlink - Charleston
|6
|WV
|KANAWHA
|25110
|Over the air
|30.1
|WV
|KANAWHA
|25136
|Suddenlink - Charleston
|6
|WV
|KANAWHA
|25143
|Suddenlink - Milton/Wayne.St Albans
|6
|Comcast - Huntington/Red House
|9
|WV
|KANAWHA
|25177
|Suddenlink - Milton/Wayne.St Albans
|6
|Comcast Huntington/Red House
|9
|Suddenlink - Sissonville
|6
|Suddenlink - Milton
|6
|WV
|KANAWHA
|25202
|Suddenlink - Sissonville
|6
|WV
|KANAWHA
|25301
|Suddenlink - Charleston
|6
|WV
|KANAWHA
|25302
|Suddenlink - Charleston
|6
|Suddenlink - Sissonville
|6
|WV
|KANAWHA
|25303
|Suddenlink - Charleston
|6
|Suddenlink - Sissonville
|6
|WV
|KANAWHA
|25304
|Suddenlink - Charleston
|6
|WV
|KANAWHA
|25306
|Suddenlink - Charleston
|6
|WV
|KANAWHA
|25309
|Suddenlink - Charleston
|6
|Suddenlink - Sissonville
|6
|Blue Top Comm Kenna Homes Coop
|NA
|WV
|KANAWHA
|25311
|Suddenlink - Charleston
|6
|WV
|KANAWHA
|25312
|Suddenlink - Charleston
|6
|Suddenlink - Sissonville
|6
|WV
|KANAWHA
|25313
|Suddenlink - Milton/Wayne.St Albans
|6
|Suddenlink - Charleston
|6
|Suddenlink - Sissonville
|6
|WV
|KANAWHA
|25314
|Suddenlink - Charleston
|6
|WV
|KANAWHA
|25315
|Suddenlink - Charleston
|6
|WV
|KANAWHA
|25320
|Suddenlink - Sissonville
|6
|Vital Communications - Elkview
|NA
|WV
|KANAWHA
|25387
|Suddenlink - Charleston
|6
|WV
|KANAWHA
|25535
|Suddenlink - Milton
|6
|WV
|LINCOLN
|25003
|Suddenlink - Charleston
|6
|Suddenlink - Sissonville
|6
|WV
|LINCOLN
|25506
|Armstrong - Hamlin
|6
|WV
|LINCOLN
|25523
|Armstrong - Hamlin
|6
|WV
|LINCOLN
|25524
|Armstrong - Hamlin
|6
|Armstrong - Dingess
|6
|WV
|LINCOLN
|25540
|Armstrong - Hamlin
|6
|WV
|LINCOLN
|25557
|Armstrong - Hamlin
|6
|WV
|LINCOLN
|25567
|Suddenlink - Sissonville
|6
|WV
|LINCOLN
|25571
|Armstrong - Hamlin
|6
|WV
|LOGAN
|25505
|Armstrong - Hamlin
|6
|WV
|LOGAN
|25508
|Armstrong - Hamlin
|6
|Colane Cable - Chapmanville
|NA
|WV
|LOGAN
|25601
|Suddenlink - Kermit
|6
|Shentel Cable - Pineville
|NA
|WV
|LOGAN
|25607
|Suddenlink - Kermit
|6
|WV
|LOGAN
|25635
|Suddenlink - Kermit
|6
|Shentel Cable - Pineville
|NA
|WV
|LOGAN
|25637
|Over the air
|30.1
|WV
|LOGAN
|25638
|Colane Cable - Omar
|12
|WV
|LOGAN
|25639
|Over the air
|30.1
|WV
|LOGAN
|25652
|Suddenlink - Kermit
|6
|WV
|MASON
|25123
|Vital Communications - Leon
|6
|WV
|MASON
|25187
|Over the air
|30.1
|WV
|MASON
|25241
|CAS - Cottageville
|99
|WV
|MASON
|25253
|Suddenlink - Pt. Pleasant
|5
|WV
|MASON
|25260
|Suddenlink - Pt. Pleasant
|5
|WV
|MASON
|25265
|Over the air
|30.1
|WV
|MASON
|25287
|Suddenlink - Pt. Pleasant
|5
|WV
|MASON
|25502
|Suddenlink - Pt. Pleasant
|5
|Vital Communications - Apple Grove
|NA
|WV
|MASON
|25550
|Suddenlink - Pt. Pleasant
|5
|WV
|MINGO
|25621
|Colane Cable - Omar
|12
|Shentel Cable - Pineville
|NA
|WV
|MINGO
|25661
|Inter Mountian Cable - Martin
|9
|Suddenlink - Kermit
|6
|WV
|MINGO
|25670
|Inter Mountian Cable - Martin
|9
|Suddenlink - Kermit
|6
|Colane Cable - Omar
|12
|Verizon Fios
|NA
|WV
|MINGO
|25671
|Armstrong - Dingess
|6
|WV
|MINGO
|25672
|Inter Mountian Cable - Martin
|9
|WV
|MINGO
|25678
|Inter Mountian Cable - Martin
|9
|WV
|MINGO
|25696
|Inter Mountian Cable - Martin
|9
|Colane Cable - Omar
|12
|WV
|NICHOLAS
|26202
|Shenandoah Cable - Drennen
|6
|WV
|NICHOLAS
|26205
|Shentel Cable - Summersville
|6
|Vital Communications - Nettie
|NA
|WV
|NICHOLAS
|26261
|Shenandoah Cable - Drennen
|6
|Shentel Cable - Summersville
|6
|WV
|NICHOLAS
|26610
|Vital Communications - Birch River
|NA
|WV
|NICHOLAS
|26651
|Shenandoah Cable - Drennen
|6
|Shentel Cable - Summersville
|6
|Vital Communications - Nettie
|NA
|Shentel Ansted-Page-Scarbro
|NA
|WV
|NICHOLAS
|26662
|Over the air
|30.1
|WV
|NICHOLAS
|26678
|Over the air
|30.1
|WV
|NICHOLAS
|26690
|Suddenlink - Charleston
|6
|WV
|PUTNAM
|25070
|Comcast Huntington/Red House
|9
|WV
|PUTNAM
|25082
|Vital Communicatoins - Pliny
|NA
|WV
|PUTNAM
|25143
|Suddenlink - Milton/Wayne/St Albans/Nitro
|6
|Comcast Huntington/Red House
|9
|WV
|PUTNAM
|25159
|Comcast Huntington/Red House
|9
|WV
|PUTNAM
|25168
|Comcast Huntington/Red House
|9
|WV
|PUTNAM
|25213
|Comcast Huntington/Red House
|9
|WV
|PUTNAM
|25510
|Armstrong - Hamlin
|6
|Suddenlink - Milton
|6
|WV
|PUTNAM
|25526
|Comcast Huntington/Red House
|9
|Suddenlink - Milton
|6
|WV
|PUTNAM
|25560
|Comcast Huntington/Red House
|9
|Suddenlink - Milton
|6
|WV
|ROANE
|25005
|Over the air
|30.1
|WV
|ROANE
|25045
|Atlantic Broadband - Uniontown
|NA
|Suddenlink - Charleston
|6
|Vital Communications - Quick
|NA
|WV
|ROANE
|25243
|Over the air
|30.1
|WV
|ROANE
|25259
|Over the air
|30.1
|WV
|ROANE
|25276
|Suddenlink - Parkersburg/Pomeroy/Spencer
|5
|WV
|ROANE
|25286
|Over the air
|30.1
|WV
|WAYNE
|25507
|Armstrong - South Point - Chesapeake
|6
|WV
|WAYNE
|25511
|Over the air
|30.1
|WV
|WAYNE
|25512
|Intermoutian Cable - Martin
|9
|Armstrong Hamlin
|6
|Suddenlink Milton
|6
|WV
|WAYNE
|25514
|Intermoutian Cable - Martin
|9
|Suddenlink Milton
|6
|WV
|WAYNE
|25517
|Intermoutian Cable - Martin
|9
|Suddenlink Milton
|6
|WV
|WAYNE
|25530
|Armstrong - South Point - Chesapeake
|6
|Lycom Louisa
|7
|Armstrong Greenup
|6
|WV
|WAYNE
|25535
|Suddenlink - Milton
|6
|WV
|WAYNE
|25570
|Intermoutian Cable - Martin
|9
|Armstrong Hamlin
|6
|Suddenlink - Milton
|6
|WV
|WAYNE
|25669
|Suddenlink Kermit
|6
|WV
|WAYNE
|25699
|Over the air
|30.1
|WV
|WAYNE
|25704
|Armstrong South Point - Chesapeake
|6
|Lycom Louisa
|7
|Intermoutian Cable - Martin
|9
|Comcast - Huntington/Red House
|9
|Intermoutian Cable - Martin
|9
|Suddenlink - Milton
|6
|WV
|WIRT
|26160
|Suddenlink Parkersburg Wirt Co
|5
|Over the Air
|30.1
|Dish Satellite - Huntington - Charleston
|30
|DIRECTV Charleston - Huntington - Charleston
|30