West Virginia Channels

(WSAZ)
Published: Jan. 4, 2016 at 5:07 PM EST
Find the cable channel for the WSAZ 10 O’clock News on the Tri-State’s CW for these West Virginia (Ohio, Kentucky) Counties. If you subscribe to Dish or Direct Satellite you can watch The Tri-State’s CW on channel 30.

If your county, zip code or cable system is not listed or it has a NA (Not Available) listed, then you should try receiving the Tri-State’s CW over the air (OTA) on channel 30.1 using an outside antenna pointed toward Milton WV, the location of the transmitter tower.

STATECOUNTYZIPCable SystemWQCW Channel
WV BOONE 25049 Suddenlink - Charleston 6
WV BOONE 25081 Zito Media, Thompson NA
WV BOONE 25093 Suddenlink - Narrows NA
      Colane Cable - Van 6
WV BOONE 25130 Zito Media, Thompson NA
      Suddenlink - Charleston 6
WV BOONE 25205 Over the air 30.1
WV BOONE 25206 Colane Cable - Van 6
WV BOONE 25508 Suddenlink - Kermit 6
      Armstrong - Hamlin 6
      Colane Cable - Chapmanville NA
WV BRAXTON 26335 Shentel Cable - Glennvile NA
WV BRAXTON 26601 Vital Communications - Birch River NA
      Shenandoah Cable - Gassaway 6
WV BRAXTON 26619 Over the air 30.1
WV BRAXTON 26621 Over the air 30.1
WV BRAXTON 26623 Vital Communications - Frametown NA
WV BRAXTON 26624 Vital Communications - Frametown NA
      Shenandoah Cable - Gassaway 6
WV CABELL 25504 Armstrong - Hamlin 6
      Comcast - Huntington/Red House 9
      Comcast - Milton 6
WV CABELL 25506 Armstrong - Hamlin 6
WV CABELL 25510 Armstrong - Hamlin 6
      Suddenlink - Milton 6
WV CABELL 25520 Vital Communications - Apple Grove NA
WV CABELL 25537 Comcast - Huntington/Red House 9
      Vital Communications - Apple Grove NA
WV CABELL 25541 Suddenlink - Milton 6
WV CABELL 25545 Comcast - Huntington/Red House 9
      Suddenlink - Milton 6
WV CABELL 25701 Armstrong - South Point - Chesapeake 6
      Armstrong - Greenup 6
      Inter Mountian Cable - Martin 9
      Comcast - Huntington/Red House 9
      Suddenlink - Milton 6
WV CABELL 25702 Comcast - Huntington/Red House 9
      Suddenlink - Milton 6
WV CABELL 25703 Comcast - Huntington/Red House 9
      Suddenlink - Milton 6
WV CABELL 25704 Armstrong - South Point - Chesapeake 6
      Lycom Communications - Louisa 7
      Inter Mountian Cable - Martin 9
      Comcast - Huntington/Red House 9
      Suddenlink - Milton 6
WV CABELL 25705 Armstrong - South Point - Chesapeake 6
      Comcast - Huntington/Red House 9
      Suddenlink - Milton 6
WV CALHOUN 25235 Over the air 30.1
WV CALHOUN 26136 Over the air 30.1
WV CALHOUN 26147 Shentel Cable - Grantsville 6
WV CLAY 25019 Suddenlink - Charleston 6
WV CLAY 25043 Suddenlink - Charleston 6
WV CLAY 25285 Over the air 30.1
WV JACKSON 25239 CAS - Cottageville 99
WV JACKSON 25241 CAS - Cottageville 99
WV JACKSON 25245 Over the air 30.1
WV JACKSON 25248 Suddenlink - Sissonville 6
      CAS - Cottageville 99
WV JACKSON 25252 Over the air 30.1
WV JACKSON 25271 Suddenlink - Pt. Pleasant 5
      Vital Communications - Sandyville NA
      CAS - Cottageville 99
WV JACKSON 25275 Vital Communications - Sandyville NA
WV JACKSON 26164 Suddenlink - Pt. Pleasant 5
      Vital Communications - Sandyville NA
      CAS - Cottageville 99
WV KANAWHA 25015 Suddenlink - Charleston 6
WV KANAWHA 25045 Atlantic Broadband - Uniontown NA
      Suddenlink - Charleston 6
      Vital Communications - Quick NA
WV KANAWHA 25064 Suddenlink - Charleston 6
      Suddenlink - Sissonville 6
WV KANAWHA 25071 Suddenlink - Charleston 6
      Vital Communications - Elkview NA
WV KANAWHA 25075 Suddenlink - Charleston 6
WV KANAWHA 25107 Suddenlink - Charleston 6
WV KANAWHA 25110 Over the air 30.1
WV KANAWHA 25136 Suddenlink - Charleston 6
WV KANAWHA 25143 Suddenlink - Milton/Wayne.St Albans 6
      Comcast - Huntington/Red House 9
WV KANAWHA 25177 Suddenlink - Milton/Wayne.St Albans 6
      Comcast Huntington/Red House 9
      Suddenlink - Sissonville 6
      Suddenlink - Milton 6
WV KANAWHA 25202 Suddenlink - Sissonville 6
WV KANAWHA 25301 Suddenlink - Charleston 6
WV KANAWHA 25302 Suddenlink - Charleston 6
      Suddenlink - Sissonville 6
WV KANAWHA 25303 Suddenlink - Charleston 6
      Suddenlink - Sissonville 6
WV KANAWHA 25304 Suddenlink - Charleston 6
WV KANAWHA 25306 Suddenlink - Charleston 6
WV KANAWHA 25309 Suddenlink - Charleston 6
      Suddenlink - Sissonville 6
      Blue Top Comm Kenna Homes Coop NA
WV KANAWHA 25311 Suddenlink - Charleston 6
WV KANAWHA 25312 Suddenlink - Charleston 6
      Suddenlink - Sissonville 6
WV KANAWHA 25313 Suddenlink - Milton/Wayne.St Albans 6
      Suddenlink - Charleston 6
      Suddenlink - Sissonville 6
WV KANAWHA 25314 Suddenlink - Charleston 6
WV KANAWHA 25315 Suddenlink - Charleston 6
WV KANAWHA 25320 Suddenlink - Sissonville 6
      Vital Communications - Elkview NA
WV KANAWHA 25387 Suddenlink - Charleston 6
WV KANAWHA 25535 Suddenlink - Milton 6
WV LINCOLN 25003 Suddenlink - Charleston 6
      Suddenlink - Sissonville 6
WV LINCOLN 25506 Armstrong - Hamlin 6
WV LINCOLN 25523 Armstrong - Hamlin 6
WV LINCOLN 25524 Armstrong - Hamlin 6
      Armstrong - Dingess 6
WV LINCOLN 25540 Armstrong - Hamlin 6
WV LINCOLN 25557 Armstrong - Hamlin 6
WV LINCOLN 25567 Suddenlink - Sissonville 6
WV LINCOLN 25571 Armstrong - Hamlin 6
WV LOGAN 25505 Armstrong - Hamlin 6
WV LOGAN 25508 Armstrong - Hamlin 6
      Colane Cable - Chapmanville NA
WV LOGAN 25601 Suddenlink - Kermit 6
      Shentel Cable - Pineville NA
WV LOGAN 25607 Suddenlink - Kermit 6
WV LOGAN 25635 Suddenlink - Kermit 6
      Shentel Cable - Pineville NA
WV LOGAN 25637 Over the air 30.1
WV LOGAN 25638 Colane Cable - Omar 12
WV LOGAN 25639 Over the air 30.1
WV LOGAN 25652 Suddenlink - Kermit 6
WV MASON 25123 Vital Communications - Leon 6
WV MASON 25187 Over the air 30.1
WV MASON 25241 CAS - Cottageville 99
WV MASON 25253 Suddenlink - Pt. Pleasant 5
WV MASON 25260 Suddenlink - Pt. Pleasant 5
WV MASON 25265 Over the air 30.1
WV MASON 25287 Suddenlink - Pt. Pleasant 5
WV MASON 25502 Suddenlink - Pt. Pleasant 5
      Vital Communications - Apple Grove NA
WV MASON 25550 Suddenlink - Pt. Pleasant 5
WV MINGO 25621 Colane Cable - Omar 12
      Shentel Cable - Pineville NA
WV MINGO 25661 Inter Mountian Cable - Martin 9
      Suddenlink - Kermit 6
WV MINGO 25670 Inter Mountian Cable - Martin 9
      Suddenlink - Kermit 6
      Colane Cable - Omar 12
      Verizon Fios NA
WV MINGO 25671 Armstrong - Dingess 6
WV MINGO 25672 Inter Mountian Cable - Martin 9
WV MINGO 25678 Inter Mountian Cable - Martin 9
WV MINGO 25696 Inter Mountian Cable - Martin 9
      Colane Cable - Omar 12
WV NICHOLAS 26202 Shenandoah Cable - Drennen 6
WV NICHOLAS 26205 Shentel Cable - Summersville 6
      Vital Communications - Nettie NA
WV NICHOLAS 26261 Shenandoah Cable - Drennen 6
      Shentel Cable - Summersville 6
WV NICHOLAS 26610 Vital Communications - Birch River NA
WV NICHOLAS 26651 Shenandoah Cable - Drennen 6
      Shentel Cable - Summersville 6
      Vital Communications - Nettie NA
      Shentel Ansted-Page-Scarbro NA
WV NICHOLAS 26662 Over the air 30.1
WV NICHOLAS 26678 Over the air 30.1
WV NICHOLAS 26690 Suddenlink - Charleston 6
WV PUTNAM 25070 Comcast Huntington/Red House 9
WV PUTNAM 25082 Vital Communicatoins - Pliny NA
WV PUTNAM 25143 Suddenlink - Milton/Wayne/St Albans/Nitro 6
      Comcast Huntington/Red House 9
WV PUTNAM 25159 Comcast Huntington/Red House 9
WV PUTNAM 25168 Comcast Huntington/Red House 9
WV PUTNAM 25213 Comcast Huntington/Red House 9
WV PUTNAM 25510 Armstrong - Hamlin 6
      Suddenlink - Milton 6
WV PUTNAM 25526 Comcast Huntington/Red House 9
      Suddenlink - Milton 6
WV PUTNAM 25560 Comcast Huntington/Red House 9
      Suddenlink - Milton 6
WV ROANE 25005 Over the air 30.1
WV ROANE 25045 Atlantic Broadband - Uniontown NA
      Suddenlink - Charleston 6
      Vital Communications - Quick NA
WV ROANE 25243 Over the air 30.1
WV ROANE 25259 Over the air 30.1
WV ROANE 25276 Suddenlink - Parkersburg/Pomeroy/Spencer 5
WV ROANE 25286 Over the air 30.1
WV WAYNE 25507 Armstrong - South Point - Chesapeake 6
WV WAYNE 25511 Over the air 30.1
WV WAYNE 25512 Intermoutian Cable - Martin 9
      Armstrong Hamlin 6
      Suddenlink Milton 6
WV WAYNE 25514 Intermoutian Cable - Martin 9
      Suddenlink Milton 6
WV WAYNE 25517 Intermoutian Cable - Martin 9
      Suddenlink Milton 6
WV WAYNE 25530 Armstrong - South Point - Chesapeake 6
      Lycom Louisa 7
      Armstrong Greenup 6
WV WAYNE 25535 Suddenlink - Milton 6
WV WAYNE 25570 Intermoutian Cable - Martin 9
      Armstrong Hamlin 6
      Suddenlink - Milton 6
WV WAYNE 25669 Suddenlink Kermit 6
WV WAYNE 25699 Over the air 30.1
WV WAYNE 25704 Armstrong South Point - Chesapeake 6
      Lycom Louisa 7
      Intermoutian Cable - Martin 9
      Comcast - Huntington/Red House 9
      Intermoutian Cable - Martin 9
      Suddenlink - Milton 6
WV WIRT 26160 Suddenlink Parkersburg Wirt Co 5
      Over the Air 30.1
      Dish Satellite - Huntington - Charleston 30
      DIRECTV Charleston - Huntington - Charleston 30

