Hot spell rolls on

The summer of 2019 locally is making a “sneaky” hot run at greatness. in a complement to the global hot spell that has gripped much of the northern hemisphere this season.

On Monday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced that the month of July was the “hottest in recorded history” on the planet Earth. Coming on the heels of the hottest June on record, it is safe to say something big is up this summer.

Turns out our region has done its part to support that “overly” hot planetary notion. Here at home, Charleston has now hit 90 or better on 26 days with another assured for Tuesday.

In Huntington where the official temperatures are taken at Huntington Tri-State Airport, the 18 days of hitting or surpassing 90 degrees seem out of sync with the Yeager Airport readings. But given Huntington had an almost double amount of rain than Charleston (4” versus 2”) in July, I will accept the anomaly as driven by a wetter ground.

But if you broaden the definition of a hot day to a high in the upper 80s, Huntington has registered 31 or 46 summer days at or above 87. Given the urban heat island effect (asphalt roads and concrete buildings soak in the summer sun and make it hotter downtown) and the notion that downtown is almost 400 feet in elevation lower than the airport, it is a meteorological truism that any downtown location will be hotter on a sunny day than a hilltop.

Looking ahead after a Tuesday in the 90s the risk of a cooling thundershower is in the cards on Wednesday and again on Friday. Still the overall pattern of hot and dry weather figures to run through much of August.

One final thought, should August indeed stay dry, the hottest weather of the summer could be realized during September with the kids in school and the high school football and soccer pitches under siege.

