Thunder season arrives

So far this spring the thunder squall season has been muted. Only a few cracks of flashes of lightning, cracks of thunder and downpours of rain frequenting our region. The amount of rain for the two month period of March-April rather uninspiring near 5” (normal for that time slot if close to 8.

Now mind you we are far from drought conditions given the winter rains (9” in January and February) and coming of one of the wettest years on record in 2018, but the reality is that a two month spring dry spell is often followed by a long, hot summer.

In an attempt to make up for the recent dryness, the atmosphere will conjure up waves of rain some with thunder right through Sunday morning. The first of those rains will cross per-dawn on Thursday with a good shower/quick downpour for some. Then after a long day with many dry hours, the skies will again threaten by Thursday evening as Mother Nature preps to unleash another spring downpour.

Since the incoming wet weather is a by-product of the Midwest-Plains mayhem this week (twisters, hail storms, flash floods), we will need to be vigilant should any of these new storms get out of control.

In timing the convective showers expected the next 3 days the moniker “flare by day and fade at night” fits the bill as we likely measure a half to one inch of rain aggregate, a modest amount, through the Derby Day and Cinco de Mayo weekend.

