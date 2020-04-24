Man arrested for shooting in March at a Martin Co. home

A man wanted in connection to a shooting in the beginning of March has been arrested.

Martin County Sheriff's Department tells WSAZ Mardy Mollet Jr., 51, of Tomahawk, Kentucky was arrested Friday morning in West Virginia.

According to a criminal complaint, Mollett forced his way into a woman's home. Mollett allegedly struck the woman with a gun then attempted to strangle her. The complaint says Mollett then shot the woman's home striking her dog.

Mollet is now facing charges of assault, criminal mischief, two counts of wanton endangerment, and animal cruelty.

He is being held at the Martin County Jail.