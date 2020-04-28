April downpours slow their advance

Slow pace of rain's arrival favors heavier accumulations

Street flooding common Wednesday evening

Small stream rises and overflow possible

The month of April has one more wet delivery to make so by Thursday morning a new 1”-2” of rain will fall and push the monthly accumulations to a gaudy 5”-6”.

Now the timing of the “serious” rain will need to wait until after the work day. Sure, a brief ground dampening can occur before 5 p.m., but when push comes to shove, the heavens will hold off their downpour unleashing barrage until Wednesday evening.

Before the rains arrive, temperatures will rise into the 70s on Wednesday as tree pollens soar.

Then from west to east from say 4-5 p.m. west (Portsmouth, Vanceburg, Morehead) to 7-8 p.m. east (I-77,I-79 thru Charleston) the heavens will unload a peppering of street flooding downpours.

As for small stream flooding, odds favor the area from Charleston east into the mountains, though late data suggested a westward extension of the high-water risk would need to be reassessed at first light of Wednesday.

