Bertha’s rains to pass along I-77, I-79

Heavy rains to fall on wet soil



Localized flooding likely



Bertha to track right along I-77

Tropical season may not officially begin until next Monday, but already two storms, Arthur, 10 days ago, and now soggy sister Bertha make for one of the earliest start in 50 years.

Bertha was christened a bouncing baby tropical storm on Wednesday morning as she lashed the famous Myrtle Beach Grand Strand with wind-whipped rains. Flood warnings into much of eastern South and North Carolina told the tale of a wet few hours for this fledgling storm which was quickly downgraded to a depression by afternoon.

Basically late Wednesday evening Bertha is a tropical rain maker on satellite and radar imagery. Bertha’s path was to follow legendary big brother Hugo (1989) right up along I-77. The swift motion of Bertha’s rains suggests a narrow 6 hour window for heavy rains and high water along her path.

So rains will develop overnight mainly in West Virginia but leaking across the Big Sandy and Ohio rivers into far eastern Kentucky and the Ohio River counties north of Huntington in the Buckeye State.

Moving at 40 miles per hour, Bertha will be in and gone by dawn. Communities along her track will experience the most rain with 1”-2” possible hugging I-77 to the I-79 corridor. So from Beckley to Charleston then north to Ripley and Parkersburg and from Madison to Charleston along Corridor G then north to Sutton and Clarksburg expect a late night of heavy rain and possible pre-dawn high water.

