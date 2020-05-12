West Virginia artists set up on the streets of Charleston, displaying their pieces for 50,000 attendees each year during FestivALL.

FestivALL, a Charleston tradition, goes virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have a lot of artists who base their persona around what FestivALL is. If you are familiar with the Festival Princess ... the Blue Bunny," said executive director Maria Belcher.

FestivALL brings in people from almost 20 different states and showcases what West Virginia artisans have to offer.

This year that was not possible due to COVID-19.

Belcher, who produces the event, said they're not giving up -- but rather, using the FestivALL platform in a new way.

"What we are looking forward to being able to do with this virtual FestivALL is really shine a spotlight on Charleston and people that may have not heard of FestivALL before," Belcher said.

The virtual event will be held at the normal time FestivALL happens: the end of June.

Local South Charleston couple and leather designers, Michael and Morgan Beals, are grateful they can still showcase their products.

"FestivALL is usually one of the best festivals that we do," Morgan Beals said.

The couple, who own Morgan Rhea, make leather bracelets, purses and feature several different collections.

"There is nothing like West Virginians, I mean they support, they shop local and we look forward to the event every year," said Morgan Beals.

Belcher said part of the virtual FestivALL will be showcasing these artists and giving the intimate feel of meeting them and seeing their products.

"We will be doing sneak peaks and behind the scenes studio tours and interviews," Belcher said.

Something the Beals are thankful for as they produce West Virginia artistry.

"Just with an online market, I feel like it is able to access a lot more people, and I think Maria and Mallory, they do a great job at promoting FestivALL-- that they are doing this for the artists," said Michael Beals.

The schedule and list of artists will be published on the FestivALL website at the end of May. They will also link all artist's websites are videos.