Gully washer watch

Late Wednesday evening, the north skyline has been flickering with flashes of lightning. What many call “heat lightning” is actual lightning from distant storms that illuminates the sky on a hot night.

Heavy thunderstorms with torrents of rain, crashes of thunder and bolts of electricity have been common along the Appalachian Highway on Ohio (Route 50) and that same road Route 50 into Central WV.

Warnings for high water as issued by the National Weather Service are out in Athens, Vinton and Washington counties in Ohio. More than 1.5” of rain has fallen in spots. Police and 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 3 that Lee Township along Route 681 in Albany and sections of US 50, 278 have taken on enough water for some localized problems. Overnight motorists in this region should be prepared for slower than normal travel especially since not all high water spots may be clearly marked and the fact that dense fog where it has rained will reduce visibility.

Our turn locally for some heavy weather across the Tri-State area and Kanawha Valley will hold off until Thursday late afternoon-evening when a similar round of storms can create pockets of high water and local power hits.

Still given the hot, dry weather of recent days, my recommendation to water landscapes and flowers is predicated upon the notion that the rainfall pattern the next two days will be erratic as the heat and humidity of summer settle in.

