High water in Putnam County causes longer commute times

Like much of the region, high water was a problem Thursday morning in parts of Putnam County.

State Route 62 on Charleston Road, near the Winfield Locks area of Eleanor, was closed for the majority of the morning due to high water. The high water cut Eleanor and Red House in half.

One of the only ways to get around the high water and get into Eleanor was to go into Buffalo, cross the Buffalo Bridge and then take U.S. 35 into Eleanor.

Lisa Barnett had to take that detour Thursday morning. Because she was coming from St. Albans, it only took her 15 minutes. However, the detour still made her late to work.

"Luckily my boss is pretty relaxed about things cause she lives out in the country, and she understands the roads around here get flooded very easily," Barnette said.

She says she was more worried, though, about her daughter Mariah who attends St. Albans High School. She is concerned her daughter might be stranded at school because of the road conditions.

"Unless they get out early, you know, they could be stuck there for a while," Barnette said.

Other people in Eleanor, like Ronald Gibson, are also worried about high water on roads. He says he wants people driving to pay close attention to high-water warnings.

"When you see that high water, you need to turn away and go back -- not try to go through it," Gibson said.

According to West Virginia 511, the road opened around 1 p.m. Thursday.

But according to the Department of Transportation in Putnam County, the area is prone to frequent flooding and, given heavy rainfall, could easily flood again.

To check road conditions and to track rainfall measurements in your area, download the WSAZ app.