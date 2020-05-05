Tuesday soaker as May starts very wet

New soaker passes with fresh half inch of rain



Southern Coalfield rumbles



Damp, chilled forecast to last through Mom’s weekend

A mere four days into May and already a classic wet month is setting up.

The Sunday night downpours which deposited an inch across the region will be complemented by a new Tuesday rain storm. Steady, soaking morning rains will give way to a grey, misty afternoon with fog clinging to the tall hills.

In the damp, dreary clime, temperatures will struggle to better 50 degrees at a time of year when 70 degrees is the norm. The exception: the far southern Kentucky Coalfields where a spike to 60-degree air could spawn a thunderstorm.

Should thunder rumble down south, new rockslides would be plausible.

Wednesday will be no bargain with a blustery March-like wind and a few April-like showers. Only the cloud cover and wind preventing a late night frost.

But after a nice Thursday, the weather will turn cold and nasty again into the Mother’s Day weekend when showers of rain, ice or snow are likely and freezing night time temperatures will render early planted tender vegetation at risk for a killing freeze.

