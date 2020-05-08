W.Va. poultry plant employees to be tested for COVID-19

The West Virginia National Guard is heading to Hardy County next week to screen and test all workers at the Pilgrim’s Pride poultry facility in Moorefield for COVID-19.

The move was ordered by Gov. Jim Justice’s office.

The WVNG will help assist with the medical side of testing almost 1,000 employees at that plant. They also plan to support the local health department with contact tracing.

A spokesperson for Hardy County says it's a move to ensure the safety of the community and the food processing system.

The plant, located in the state’s Eastern Panhandle, processes poultry.

After issues at other meat processing plants across the country and empty meat coolers at grocery stores nationwide, Justice weighed in during his news briefing Wednesday about the potential of a food shortage.

“I do not think we are going to have food shortages in anyway in West Virginia, provided that our nation continues to move forward and we are able to manage this terrible disease until we can get to that bridge drug I’ve talked about many times. West Virginia is a big importer of food, and we have got to watch what's going on in the nation.”

According to the West Virginia DHHR, there are 15 cases of COVID-19 reported to the state in Hardy County.

According to our sister station, WHSV, workers at the Pilgrims Pride plant in Virginia rallied in early April regarding their concerns about COVID-19.

To read that story: CLICK HERE.

WSAZ reached out to the company for comment. We will post it here when we hear back.

